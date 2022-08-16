Local actress Amelia Rico is ready for the spotlight

Houston-based actress Amelia Rico chats about her recurring role as Ada Growing Thunder on AMC+’s critically acclaimed thriller ‘Dark Winds.’

HOUSTON – She’s been on several hit shows including ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Yellowstone,’ but her recurring role as Ada Growing Thunder on AMC+’s critically acclaimed thriller ‘Dark Winds’ may be her best one yet.

Houston-based actress Amelia Rico chats about her long journey to landing this new high-profile series from Executive Producers George RR Martin & Robert Redford.

Rico, who is indigenous and Latinx, also weighed in on what has changed in the entertainment industry since she decided to pursue a career in acting and directing at UH in 2000, including an emphasis on representation.

Amelia Rico as Ada Growing Thunder - Dark Winds _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Michael Moriatis/Stalwart Productions/AMC (© 2022 AMC Film Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.)

“I filmed Dark Winds last fall just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. It has a full Indigenous writer’s room and is majority Indigenous in front of and behind the camera. We had a Navajo Cultural Consultant on set to ensure we authentically represented the culture and language.,” said Rico, who will be seen next on the new Netflix show ‘MO.’

To see Rico’s complete interview, watch the video above.

Dark Winds is streaming now only on AMC+.

