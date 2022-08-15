The new immersive ‘BANKSYLAND’ exhibition lands in Houston this weekend for a limited time

Street artist Banksy is one of the world’s most infamous and elusive artists, but no one has ever actually seen him in person. August 12 -14 and 19-20, ‘BANKSYLAND’ will immerse audiences in the works of infamous artist BANKSY with more than 100 authenticated works and installations examining his mystique and cultural impact. Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a first-look at this cool new exhibition.

‘BANKSYLAND’ is a new a touring exhibition that just opened in Houston for a limited time, and we got a special preview.

Guests can see:

- Signed and authenticated editions from BANKSY’s studio including ‘Love is in the Air’, ‘Smiling Copper’, ‘Happy Chopper’ the iconic ‘Girl with Balloon’, and others

- Original paintings and editions from BANKSY’s Dismaland, Gross Domestic Product and Walled Off Hotel exhibitions

- Salvaged street works on steel and concrete, including the iconic ‘Rat’ Graffitis

- Never before seen installations which document and examine the ephemeral nature of BANKSY’s lost and destroyed public works.

- This exhibition will bringing work from private collections to audiences in geographical locations who might not otherwise see Banksy’s work

