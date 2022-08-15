Something to Smile About

Barry Burns rides motorcycles, dabbled in acting, and is getting into teaching. Plus, he has an infectious smile. Grins from ear to ear. But, it was not always this way. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headed to Southwest Houston to meet Barry and find out why. Learn how Amazing Dental Solutions gave Barry a new lease on life. Watch the story above.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Barry Burns rides motorcycles, has dabbled in acting, and is getting into teaching. Plus, he has an infectious smile. Grins from ear to ear. But, it was not always this way. Houston Life’s Melanie Camp headed to Southwest Houston to meet Barry and find out why.

Learn how Amazing Dental Solutions gave Barry a new lease on life. Watch the story above.

Barry Burns always got a lot out of life but getting a new smile has taken things to the next level (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click 2 Houston - All Rights Reserved)

Amazing Dental Solutions focus on full mouth rehabilitation and cosmetic dentistry. The practice has a lab on site, with 3-D printers, face scanners, and digital impression readers. If you would like to meet with Doctor Amaning and see how they can transform your smile give Amazing Dental Solutions a call. The number is 832-408-9652. To find out more online click here.