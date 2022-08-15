Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, local actress Amelia Rico from AMC’s ‘Dark Winds.’ She has a recurring role on the critically acclaimed series Dark Winds. Previously, she has guest starred on Grey’s Anatomy and co-starred in Walker and Yellowstone. Coming up, she has an appearance in ‘Mo’ on Netflix on August 24. On Tuesday, we discuss her latest projects including her success at area film festivals.