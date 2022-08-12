Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Margie from Pearland just won!

Special guest host Ari Alexander helped spin the wheel today. Decked out in the gold jacket, see what Ari won for Margie. Thank you, Margie, for being a KPRC 2 Insider!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel. But this week, we had a special guest host, Ari Alexander, KPRC 2 Sports Anchor/Reporter, spin the wheel.

There are 16 wedges with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, Family 4-Pack of tickets to Moody Gardens, Total Wine gift card, 4 tickets to Jolly Pirates on Lake Conroe, Gristmill River Restaurant and Cantina Del Rio gift card, photoshoot with KPRC’s Tex, and Shrunk 3D printing at DT Houston location git certificate.

Spinning on Friday was Margie from Pearland. She’s a native Houstonian and loves to crochet. Check out the full clip above to see what Ari won for her!

For your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free, and it’s the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks and giveaways just for being a fan. Click here to sign up.