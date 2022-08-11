Goal Stalking

Summer Barnhill is living a life better than she ever imagined… A graduate of San Jacinto College we met up with Summer at the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jac’s Central Campus to take a look at, well, the science behind making her dreams come true.

Pasadena – Summer Barnhill is living a life better than she ever imagined.

Houston Life Correspondent, Melanie Camp, met up with Summer, a graduate of San Jacinto College, at the Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology at San Jac’s Central Campus to take a look at, well, the science behind making dreams come true.

Summer earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in process technology. Even before graduating, her drive, coupled with the industry connections San Jac provides its students, meant Summer had a job lined up at LyndellBasell, a multinational chemical company, headquartered here in Houston.

Watch Summer Barnhill’s story in the video above.