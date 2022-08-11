‘A League of Their Own’ star Megan Cavanagh now calls Houston home

Actress Megan Cavanagh, who played Marla Hooch in the iconic ‘90s movie, ‘A League of Their Own,’ stopped by Houston Life to chat about her experience on set and what she thinks of the new Prime Video series based on the classic film.

HOUSTON – Actress Megan Cavanagh, who played Marla Hooch in the iconic ‘90s movie, ‘A League of Their Own,’ stopped by Houston Life to chat about her experience on set.

In the flick, directed by Penny Marshall, she co-starred with Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell, and Tom Hanks.

Actress Megan Cavanagh on the set of 'A League of Their Own' (Megan Cavanagh)

Cavanagh also explained why she lives in the Greater Houston area and revealed what she thinks of the new Prime Video series based on the classic film.

Cavanagh recently attended the advanced screening and the red carpet for the show and even met the new cast.

The new series, A League of Their Own, premieres on August 12 on Prime Video.

To connect with Megan, click here.