Comedian W. Kamau Bell heads to Houston for a special event

HOUSTON – Emmy award-winning comedian and host of the CNN series United Shades of America, W. Kamau Bell is gearing up for a trip to Houston.

He will be in town alongside bestselling author Kate Schatz to discuss their new anti-racist activity book, Do The Work!

DO THE WORK! An Antiracist Activity Book (Workman Publishing)

The event is happening on August 17 at 7 pm at MATCH Theatre and tickets are available now at www.kindredstorieshtx.com

Do The Work! is a thought-provoking, highly illustrated, highly informative interactive workbook that gives readers a unique, hands-on understanding of systemic racism—and how we can dismantle it. Do the Work! challenges readers to think critically and act effectively.