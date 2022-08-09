Houston Life surprises Courtney Zavala with a foam party

In honor of Courtney Zavala’s birthday, her Houston Life family decided to surprise her with a Foam-Tastic party in our parking lot. Check out how she reacted to the celebration set up by STAT Party Rentals, a local company founded by two nurses creating safe and fun events!

Check out how she reacted to the celebration set up by STAT Party Rentals, a local company founded by two nurses creating safe and fun events.

Foam party for Courtney Zavala (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

From backyard birthday parties, festivals, weddings, church events, park gatherings & Texas BBQs, STAT Party Rental owners Sarah Moreno and Tracie Soto can help you make your next event memorable.

Bounce House by STAT Party Rentals (STAT Party Rentals)

They rent bounce houses, water slides, glow-in-the-dark foam parties, bingo parties & more.

Glow-in-the-dark foam party (STAT Party Rentals)

The party backdrop was made by Mary Helen Creative Studio, a local entrepreneur who makes custom props for events and also helps design decor.

Courtney Zavala, Derrick Shore and Justin Stapleton (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you’d like to connect with STAT Party Rentals, click here.

If you’d like to connect with Mary Helen Creative Studio, click here.