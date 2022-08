Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Melanie Camp has an exclusive interview with professional baseball star and community philanthropist Roger Clemens. This year marks two big celebrations for Clemens: He recently turned 60 years old and The Roger Clemens Foundation is turning 30. Camp talks to Clemens and his wife Debbie about these two big milestones, Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.