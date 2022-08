Susan Koozin as Mrs. Peacock, Melissa Pritchett as Yvette, Todd Waite as Professor Plum, Elizabeth Bunch as Mrs. White, David Rainey as Colonel Mustard, Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet, Dy lan Godwin as Wadsworth, Melissa Molano as The Cook, and Chris Hutchison as Mr. Boddy in Alley Theatre’s Summer Chills production of Clue.

Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, was it Mrs. Peacock in the newsroom with the wrench? Or Colonel Mustard in the studio with the microphone? But where was Miss Scarlet? Based on the hit movie and the classic board game, ‘Clue’ is now playing at the Alley Theatre. Director Brandon Weinbrenner and local Houston actress Michelle Elaine will join us, Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.