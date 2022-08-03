93º

Houston Life

Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Experience migrates to Houston this weekend at NRG Center

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest, safari, NRG Center, experience, prehistoric
HOUSTON – Ever wanted to walk among the dinosaurs?

Jurassic Quest is the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, and it’s heading into NRG Center this weekend!

With some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, it’s definitely a unique experience that the whole family will enjoy.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March of 2020, and it will include life-like dinosaurs, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and lots more.

Get more info at www.jurassicquest.com.

