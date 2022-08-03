A special preview of the Houston Rockets Entertainer auditions happening this weekend

If you’ve ever thought about being part of one of the hottest dance crews in town, now is your chance to show off your skills and get rowdy! The Houston Rockets entertainer auditions are happening this Saturday August 6th at Moody Park Community Center, and the team is looking for new Clutch City Dancers, Space City Seniors, Sonic Boom members, Launch Crew and Red Rowdies. If you’ve got a little one who’s interested, auditions for the Little Dippers are happening virtually now…with more info at www.rockets.com.

HOUSTON – If you’ve ever thought about being part of one of the hottest dance crews in town, now is your chance to show off your skills and get rowdy!

The Houston Rockets entertainer auditions are happening this Saturday August 6th at Moody Park Community Center, and the team is looking for new Clutch City Dancers, Space City Seniors, Sonic Boom members, Launch Crew and Red Rowdies.

If you’ve got a little one who’s interested, auditions for the Little Dippers are happening virtually now…with more info at www.rockets.com.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview of this weekend’s auditions from some of the pros!