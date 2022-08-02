98º

LIVE

Houston Life

Houston comedian Ali Siddiq gets candid in new stand-up special

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Entertainment, Comedy, Houston Life, Events
Ali Siddiq joins our H-Town Sitdown to chat about his latest stand-up comedy special ‘The Domino Effect,’ available now on YouTube.

HOUSTON – Ali Siddiq joins our H-Town Sitdown to chat about his latest stand-up comedy special ‘The Domino Effect,’ available now on YouTube.

In this new project, Siddiq reveals some of the darkest times of his adolescence in Houston which led to his incarceration.

Siddiq continues to headline comedy venues across the country while working on local radio at Majic 102. 1.

Watch Siddiq’s complete interview in the video above.

For a link to watch for free ‘The Domino Effect,’ click here.

If you’d like to watch Siddiq’s comedy show live, he has several upcoming shows at The Houston Improv, Sept 22-25.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email