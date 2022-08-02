Houston comedian Ali Siddiq gets candid in new stand-up special

Ali Siddiq joins our H-Town Sitdown to chat about his latest stand-up comedy special ‘The Domino Effect,’ available now on YouTube.

In this new project, Siddiq reveals some of the darkest times of his adolescence in Houston which led to his incarceration.

Siddiq continues to headline comedy venues across the country while working on local radio at Majic 102. 1.

If you’d like to watch Siddiq’s comedy show live, he has several upcoming shows at The Houston Improv, Sept 22-25.

