Former Houston Texan Whitney Mercilus and friends pouring ‘Cocktails 4 A Cause’ to raise money for annual back-to-school event

HOUSTON – Former Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus will be stepping behind the bar this evening for his annual ‘Cocktails For a Cause’ event, raising awareness and money for his ‘WithMerci’ foundation.

Whitney along with some of his celebrity friends (Jonathan Joseph, Chester Pitts, Jonathan Wells and Brian Ching just to name a few) will be pouring drinks at Ouzo Bay in the River Oaks District tonight to raise funds for its annual back-to-school event ‘Returning 2 Learning.’

The NFL veteran created Returning 2 Learning to help kids in the Houston area return to class after Hurricane Harvey devastated thousands of families in the Houston and surrounding areas in 2017.

This year the WithMerci Foundation will partner with Mayor Turner and the City of Houston and donate funds raised for the City-wide back to school event on August 13th.

