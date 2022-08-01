75º

Former custodian becomes elementary school teacher at Klein ISD

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Education, Something Good, Houston Life
HOUSTON – From custodian to educator!

Local elementary school teacher Diane Rodriguez shares her inspiring journey to her own classroom!

Rodriguez, a native of Puerto Rico, will teach Bilingual First Grade at Ehrhardt Elementary starting this 2022-2023 school year.

Rodriguez started as a substitute at the school in 2013 because her daughters attended the school and she wanted to help the kids, families, and communities in her area.

Later, she was a custodian, a teacher assistant, and a workroom/library aid in the same school.

Watch Rodriguez’s complete interview in the video above.

And if you’d like to help Rodriguez with some of the items she needs for her classroom, click here.

