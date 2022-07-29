Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Marci from Humble just won!

Courtney and Derrick spin the wheel for Marci from Humble! See what she wins.

HOUSTON – Spinning on Friday was Marci from Humble! She is a grandmother of 12 grandchildren, a former Zumba instructor, and a cancer survivor.

The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes.

Every week, Derrick and Courtney will deck out in their finest game show attire and spin the wheel.

There are 16 wedges with prizes including a $1,000 cash prize, $100 gift card to Total Wine, Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar gift card in New Braunfels, tickets to the Wildlife Ranch, photoshoot with KPRC’s Tex, Shrunk 3D printing at Houston Downtown location and limited-edition NBC swag as well.

For your chance to Spin 2 Win, sign up to become a KPRC 2 Insider. It’s free, and the easiest way to receive exclusive prizes, perks and giveaways just for being a fan. Click here to sign up.

Ad

Check out the full clip above to see Marci’s winning moment!