Houston actress Camryn Jones stars in new sci-fi series ‘Paper Girls’

The local 15-year-old plays Tiffany in the highly anticipated Prime Video series ‘Paper Girls.’ The young actress stopped by Houston Life to chat about this exciting project.

HOUSTON – The local 15-year-old Camryn Jones plays Tiffany in the highly anticipated Prime Video series ‘Paper Girls,’ a show about four young girls who become unwittingly sent on an adventure through time that will save the world.

The young actress stopped by Houston Life to chat about this exciting project and how despite her success in Hollywood, she’s still a regular local teen.

Jones has been acting since she was six and has appeared in series such as Epix’s Perpetual Grace and Ava Duvernay’s Cherish the Day.

But she still attends school in the Houston area and she is currently in drill team camp.

All eight episodes of Paper Girls are streaming now on Prime Video.