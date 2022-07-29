Create your own handmade pottery with fun experience at Smashed Clay Studio

We’ve all seen the movie ‘Ghost’ with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore with its infamous pottery scene, and now there’s a spot right here in Houston that will let you make your own creations on a pottery wheel! Whether you’re looking for a fun girls’ night out, date night, or fun family outing - Smashed Clay Studio should be on your list of spots to try. Watch as Lauren Kelly pops into their City Centre location, and tries turning out a piece of her own pottery!

HOUSTON – We’ve all seen the movie ‘Ghost’ with Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore with its infamous pottery scene, and now there’s a spot right here in Houston that will let you make your own creations on a pottery wheel!

Whether you’re looking for a fun girls’ night out, date night, or fun family outing - Smashed Clay Studio should be on your list of spots to try.

You can even BYOB while you create your masterpiece! (as long as you’re over 21)

The best part is that no experience on the pottery wheel is needed, the Smashed Clay team will show you how to do it!

Watch as Lauren Kelly pops into their City Centre location, and tries turning out a piece of her own pottery.