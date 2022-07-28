Windows to Wow the Neighbors

Gwen Hill is a mom who lives in Cypress with her family, including her son Trenton and their dog, Rolex. In June, Gwen replaced twenty seven windows throughout her home. And now, all the neighbors are knocking!

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Gwen Hill is a mom who lives in Cypress with her family, including her son Trenton and their dog, Rolex.

In June, Gwen replaced twenty seven windows throughout her home. Any home renovation can be tough, delays with contractors, the mess...but as Houston Life Correspondent Melanie Camp found out the team at The Window Source made getting new windows easy for Gwen.

And now, all the neighbors are knocking!

Watch the story above.