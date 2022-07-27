The Mega Millions jackpot has hit $1 billion dollars, how would spend all that cash?

You may be bummed that you didn’t wake up a millionaire after last night’s $830 million dollar Mega Millions lotto drawing, but since there were no winners, the new jackpot will be making someone a billionaire! That jackpot has now climbed to ten figures -- $1.2 billion dollars!! How in the world could one spend all that money?!

FYI, this will be only the THIRD TIME in history that a Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to 10-figures! WOWEEE!

That staggering amount had Lauren Kelly and Enrique Ramirez itching for a little shopping trip, check it out!

What would be the first thing that YOU would buy after winning??