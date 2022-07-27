Needville baton twirler makes it to collegiate level

Emily Wittneben, a recent graduate of Needville High School just got a baton twirling position at Tarleton State University.

HOUSTON – Emily Wittneben, a recent graduate of Needville High School just got a feature baton twirling position at Tarleton State University.

She stopped by Houston Life to show us the skills she’s been developing since she was a toddler and that will be taking her all the way to collegiate twirling.

She even showed our hosts, Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala, some twirling tricks.

Wittneben has competed in both solo and team events at the state and national levels and was the captain of her Needville high school twirling line for her junior and senior years.

