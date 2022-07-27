Houston Life Recap: Inspiring graduates and students getting inspired

Houston – Did you miss today’s show? Or want to rewatch a segment? All you need to do is scroll down to the video or videos you like to watch.

Sugar Land graduate crowned Miss Plus America

Nothing keeps her down! Nixy Casildo emigrated from Honduras at an early age. By age 13, she was in foster care. She overcame many obstacles, graduated from high school in Sugar Land, became an entrepreneur, and was recently crowned Miss Plus America. Her message to others in foster care is – “Keep pushing through.”

From foster care to pageant winner Nixy Casildo overcame many obstacles in her life and was crowned Miss Plus America 2022.

UH STEM program inspiring kids from the Third Ward

A new summer STEM program is pairing students from University of Houston with teens from the Third Ward. Joe Sam gives us an inside look at the program that inspire kids in underrepresented communities to pursue careers that may otherwise seem out of reach.

Students from Jack Yates High School were presented with a free program happening at U of H to inspire STEM education and careers in that particular industry to increase the number of colored professionals working in STEM.

High school graduate twirled her way into college

A girl and her baton! First Time in the history of Needville High School, a student just punched her ticket to college -- thanks to her twirling skills. She stops by to show us some moves.

Emily Wittneben, a recent graduate of Needville High School just got a baton twirling position at Tarleton State University.

What would you do with $1 billion lotto jackpot

We know what Lauren Kelly and Enrique Ramirez would do. Watch Lauren and Enrique drive around town to show how they would spend all that cash.

You may be bummed that you didn’t wake up a millionaire after last night’s $830 million dollar Mega Millions lotto drawing, but since there were no winners, the new jackpot will be making someone a billionaire! That jackpot has now climbed to ten figures -- $1.2 billion dollars!! How in the world could one spend all that money?!

