Houston Life Recap: Inspiring graduates and students getting inspired

Sugar Land graduate crowned Miss Plus America
Nothing keeps her down! Nixy Casildo emigrated from Honduras at an early age. By age 13, she was in foster care. She overcame many obstacles, graduated from high school in Sugar Land, became an entrepreneur, and was recently crowned Miss Plus America. Her message to others in foster care is – “Keep pushing through.”
UH STEM program inspiring kids from the Third Ward
A new summer STEM program is pairing students from University of Houston with teens from the Third Ward. Joe Sam gives us an inside look at the program that inspire kids in underrepresented communities to pursue careers that may otherwise seem out of reach.
High school graduate twirled her way into college
A girl and her baton! First Time in the history of Needville High School, a student just punched her ticket to college -- thanks to her twirling skills. She stops by to show us some moves.
What would you do with $1 billion lotto jackpot
We know what Lauren Kelly and Enrique Ramirez would do. Watch Lauren and Enrique drive around town to show how they would spend all that cash.
