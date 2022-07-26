Break Life Houston provides a colorful and creative way to let all your stresses out

Whether you’re stressed out from work, kids, relationships, or anything else life has thrown at you lately, we’ve found a colorful and creative way to safely let it all out. Break Life Houston provides guests with an unforgettable experience where you can’t break the rules, but you CAN break (and paint) lots of other stuff.

HOUSTON – Whether you’re stressed out from work, kids, relationships, or anything else life has thrown at you lately, we’ve found a colorful and creative way to safely let it all out.

Rage painting at Break Life Houston!

Break Life Houston is provides guests with an unforgettable experience where you can’t break the rules, but you CAN break lots of other stuff.

You can also RAGE PAINT, which provides a colorful and creative way to let all your stresses out. It’s literally all about expressing yourself in the most fun way possible!

Sounds awesome, right?

At Break Life Houston, they understand the need to have unfiltered fun, release frustration, anger, rage, and energy in an judgement free environment designed to keep you and others safe. They even provide a free, confidential service to chat with someone after your rage, if you would like to do so.

The best part is their slogan: IF IT AIN’T BROKE, COME BREAK IT!

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Break Life Houston’s Kaija Pack more about this unforgettable therapeutic experience.