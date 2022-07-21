Local artist collaborates with lululemon for Houston-inspired collection

One local artist is putting Houston on the map! He just collaborated with lululemon to release a Houston-inspired collection! He's incorporated the loop, Houston traffic, the heat, our skyline and so much more!

Houston – Houston artist Hugo Pérez just collaborated with clothing company lululemon for a collection of clothes based on Houston. The collection is called Rep Your City. It is being released across four major cities in the country: Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco. Lululemon picked an artist from each city to design graphics representing their hometowns. For the Houston collection, Pérez included several Houston staples: the Astrodome, the Memorial Park trails, the downtown skyline, the bayou system, the music scene, the food scene and of course the heat.

Rep Your City products are available in three Houston lululemon stores right now: Market Street Woodlands, Houston CityCentre and Highland Village. Designs will be available online by July 23rd.

Pérez currently has a studio in Houston’s First Ward. His works range from traditional painting to photography to murals. You can see his work on the exterior of the CityCentre lululemon location and inside the store in Willowbrook. For more information about his art you can visit his website.

Ad