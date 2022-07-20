Local team’s historic Little League win

In an historic win the East End Little League Girl’s Senior Softball team won the state tournament on Sunday. It’s the first state championship in the league’s 69 year history.

The girls are pumped and ready to head to the regional tournament in Louisiana this weekend. But before they hit the road they’re stopping by to chat with Houston Life. See the interview live today at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC2.

The president of the league said he is hoping to help make a lasting impact, not only on this team, but in the community. “We probably have four that this is their last year, their last season playing little league because they age out at 16,” said Richard Duran, league president. He added, “Then we have some that are 13 and they will be with us until they are 16. It’s going to be exciting.”

Accepting Donations

To help these girls make it to Louisiana you can send a donation through Zelle or Cash App.