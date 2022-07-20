Houston teacher Omari Cato is helping kids one bike at a time

See how local pro BMX rider Omari Cato found his way to the classroom as an elementary school teacher at Harmony Endeavor.

HOUSTON – Local pro BMX rider Omari Cato found his way to the classroom as an elementary school teacher at Harmony School of Endeavor.

He teaches social studies and is the founder of the school’s first BMX Bike Club where he introduces the kids to STEM principles and teaches them how to build and ride bikes.

Cato has been riding flatland BMX for over fifteen years, a form of BMX that requires no ramps or obstacles.

Pro BMX rider Omari Cato at a National competition (Omari Cato)

Although he’s been working as a teacher for half a decade, he has traveled internationally and around the country for competitions and is currently number 4 in his category in the USA.

