The BEAR Back To School supply drive kicks off today, find out when and where you can donate

HOUSTON – Be A Resource for CPS kids has been serving at-risk and CPS involved children in the Greater Houston area for 25 years providing hope, help, and normalcy.

Through its various programs, the BEAR community impact is priceless, providing more than 56,000 services each year. This includes its BEAR Necessities, Back to School, BEARing Gifts, and Heart Gallery programs.

BEAR’s Back To School Program helps ensure more than 8,600 at-risk & CPS involved children have the resources they need to confidently begin school each fall, and KPRC/Houston Life is proud to help support this year’s Back To School Drive.

The supply drive will be collecting backpacks and other school supplies for all school aged children, through September 1st.

For more info on how you can donate, or be a part of other BEAR programs throughout the year, log on to bearesourcehouston.org.