No Limits: The Artistry of Bricks exhibit spotlighting the growth of LEGO

HOUSTON – If you’re a fan of LEGO, then you’ll love this exhibit in Spring at the Pearl Fincher Museum of Fine Arts. Local artists have unleased their creativity to design over twenty pieces of art that include tens of thousands of tiny LEGO bricks. While at the exhibit, you get the chance to view mosaic pieces of Albert Einstein, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., some of your favorite Star Wars characters plus more. Families will also get to enjoy tall standing structures of batman, a beautiful cathedral and even pirate ships. While you’re there learning about how these pieces were made, you’ll get the opportunity to build your own LEGO structures in a special hands-on area of the exhibition sponsored by AAUW North Harris County Branch. Click here to learn more information about this free exhibit that will be on display until September 3, 2022.