Meet some of the Howdy Homemade Ice Cream heroes

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Katy is serving up more than just ice cream! Here you're guaranteed a smile with every scoop! Watch as reporter Enrique Ramirez meets some of Howdy's heroes!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for a great place to grab some ice cream this weekend -- why not head out to Katy?

That’s where howdy homemade ice cream is serving up tasty treats while giving folks with disabilities a steady place to work.

Not only is there ice cream delicious, but they’ll serve every scoop with a smile!

Houston life’s Enrique Ramirez got to know the team, and got to see the trick to making the perfect waffle bowl.

If you’d like to visit the team and try the ice cream for yourself -- you can find them at howdyhomemadekaty.com.