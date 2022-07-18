Houston Life Recap: Fun-filled day of comics, comedians, Legos…And pickleball?

Houston – Did you miss today’s show? Or want to rewatch a segment? All you need to do is scroll down to the video or videos you like to watch.
Comicpalooza palooza
From AWESOME artwork to creative cosplayers, some of the Houston Life family enjoyed their time at Comicpalooza. And Doctor Who? Derrick moderated a Doctor Who panel with Christopher Eccleston. Did you go? Share your favorite experience(s).
Comedian Andy Huggins will record his first comedy stand-up this weekend
We sit down with local comedian Andy Huggins. He’s still going strong at 72 years old! Find out what keeps him going.
A personal, familial story of ‘Advance Body Scan’ saving lives
A technology marvel that saved a father’s life and can help you too detect disease. Body scanning technology seems like something from the future, but it is here right now and can help you be proactive about your health.
The Artistry of Bricks --- a free exhibit showcasing artwork made of Legos
If you’re a fan of Lego, then you’ll love a new exhibit in spring that’s transforming tens of thousands of Lego bricks into jaw-dropping pieces of art, and it’s completely free. We’ve got the details. Plus, Courtney and Derrick attempt to assemble a Lego race car. How’d they do?
What is pickleball? And who will win?
Pickleball fever hits Houston life! It’s been called the fastest growing sport in America -- and it’s fun for all ages. What you need to know about the popular sport rapidly gaining popularity. Plus, the Houston life team plays against each other. Watch to see who will win!
