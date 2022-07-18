Houston has another World Series on the way... but this one is for the dogs! Friday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the entire team (including Tex) is going on the road to NRG Park for the Houston World Series of Dog Shows! We’ll meet some of the top dogs in the country; meet the Houston Police department canine officers and see how the “pros” train. We’ll give you a look inside the high speed world of Flyball and we’re shopping for practical, strange and over the top merchandise for all the dogs in your life! That’s Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.