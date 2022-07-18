Houston comedian Andy Huggins proves talent has no age

HOUSTON – After 45 years in the comedy business performing at clubs and theaters all over the country, Andy Huggins is finally recording his first stand-up special.

The veteran humorist, who appeared in Season 13 of America’s Got Talent in 2018, joined our H-Town sitdown before he records his comedy album this Saturday, July 23rd at 7 p.m. at The Heights Theather.

Huggins is a beloved figure in Houston’s comedy scene since the 1980′s and was one of the original Texas Outlaw Comics alongside Bill Hicks, Ron Shock, Jimmy Pineapple, and Sam Kinison.

To get your tickets to the Andy Huggins Comedy Special, click here.