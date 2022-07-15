One of Houston’s most popular events, Comicpalooza, kicks off tonight

Comicpalooza is scheduled to take place this weekend, and this year’s pop culture event is bigger than ever! Before everything gets started, Lauren Kelly is giving us an inside look at the set up and all you can expect from the three-day event celebrating superheroes, pop culture, sci fi and more.

HOUSTON – Comicpalooza is all ready to start this weekend, and this year’s pop culture event is going to be bigger than ever!

Fans of superheroes, gaming, anime and popular culture will come together at the George R. Brown Convention Center for Texas’s largest comic book convention - right here in h-town.

There are still tickets available, and guests are encouraged to purchase them online before heading out.

Before everything gets started, Lauren Kelly gave us an inside look at the set up and all you can expect from the three-day event

Special thanks to the Comicpalooza Street Team, and the Star Wars Alliance for the special sneak peek!