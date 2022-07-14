Trae Tha Truth shares what’s in store for Trae Day Weekend 2022

Trae Day in Houston is an annual festivity to highlight the contributions of Rapper, humanitarian, and activist Trae Tha Truth. The celebrations have now turned into a weekend filled with events to entertain but also to give back to the community. Hometown hero Trae Tha Truth shared all details with Houston Life of what you can expect this year.

HOUSTON – Trae Day in Houston is an annual festivity to highlight the contributions of rapper, humanitarian, and activist Trae Tha Truth.

The celebrations have now become a weekend filled with events to entertain and give back to the community.

Hometown hero Trae Tha Truth shared details of what you can expect this year, including concerts, a celebrity kickball game, and a bike ride.

Plus, two families will receive a new car as part of Trae Day Family Funday on July 23 at Aveva Stadium from 3 to 8 p.m.

This free event is the biggest weekend celebration and includes appearances by Jesse Jackson, the original Ninja Turtles, and Jodie Sweetin, aka. Stephanie Tanner from the popular ‘90s sitcom ‘Full House.’

Expect free school supplies, games, carnival rides, animals, cars, toys, prizes, and giveaways.

The weekend celebrations end with the Funny By Nature Comedy Festival at House of Blues on Sunday, July 24.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $25.

Proceeds from the Funny By Nature Comedy Festival benefit Trae Tha Truth’s charity Angel By Nature.

For Trae’s complete interview, watch the video above.