Houston Life Recap: Bastille Day, adopt an animal for free, an immersive exhibit where you can hang and in studio Trae tha Truth

Protect your lawn from the heat

Mel Camp met up with Raleigh Jenkins from ABC Home and Commercial Services, asking for his advice on protecting home lawns from the heat. See what he says.

Save water with a lawn alternative, get those pests under control, and keep your pool equipment form over heating. Find out the best ways to be kind to your backyard when it is taking a beating in the summer months. Houston Life's Melanie Camp spoke with garden expert, Raleigh Jenkins, president of ABC Home & Commercial Services.

It’s Bastille Day! Get to know the Consul General of France

Who's talking to Derrick today? Valérie Barbaran, Consul General of France, shares her experience in Houston and celebrating Bastille Day.

Valérie Barbaran, Consul General of France, shares how she and her family are adjusting to Houston and how they’re celebrating Bastille Day.

Hanging out at the Museum of Fine Art

'Seeing is not Believing' – or is it? Lauren Kelly is hanging out at MFAH. Watch the video below to find out why and tell us if you believe it.

If you’re looking for a fun way to beat this crazy Houston heat, we’ve got an awesome new exhibit that’s a must-see. Leandro Erlich: Seeing Is Not Believing is now on display at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and these immersive, room-size optical illusions will challenge your sense of balance, space, and more! ‘Seeing Is Not Believing’ will be on display at MFAH through September 5, 2022.

Overcrowded animal shelters – adopt a pet for zero dollars

Local animal shelters in Harris County are dealing with overcrowding and need your help. They are offering $0, that's right zero-dollar adoptions for all animals through July 31. Watch this segment to find out how YOU can adopt.

You can help the local animal shelter by adopting a four-legged animal. They are offering zero-dollar adoptions for all animals to reduce overcrowding through July 31.

Trae Day Weekend is coming up

Hometown hero, Trea Tha Truth, joins us in the studio! Watch his interview on how you can participate and attend his free concert on Friday, July 22.

Trae Day in Houston is an annual festivity to highlight the contributions of Rapper, humanitarian, and activist Trae Tha Truth. The celebrations have now turned into a weekend filled with events to entertain but also to give back to the community. Hometown hero Trae Tha Truth shared all details with Houston Life of what you can expect this year.

