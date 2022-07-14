Houston Life Recap: Bastille Day, adopt an animal for free, an immersive exhibit where you can hang and in studio Trae tha Truth

Houston – Did you miss today’s show? Or want to rewatch a segment? All you need to do is scroll down to the video or videos you like to watch.
Protect your lawn from the heat
Mel Camp met up with Raleigh Jenkins from ABC Home and Commercial Services, asking for his advice on protecting home lawns from the heat. See what he says.
It’s Bastille Day! Get to know the Consul General of France
Who’s talking to Derrick today? Valérie Barbaran, Consul General of France, shares her experience in Houston and celebrating Bastille Day.
Hanging out at the Museum of Fine Art
‘Seeing is not Believing’ – or is it? Lauren Kelly is hanging out at MFAH. Watch the video below to find out why and tell us if you believe it.
Overcrowded animal shelters – adopt a pet for zero dollars
Local animal shelters in Harris County are dealing with overcrowding and need your help. They are offering $0, that’s right zero-dollar adoptions for all animals through July 31. Watch this segment to find out how YOU can adopt.
Trae Day Weekend is coming up
Hometown hero, Trea Tha Truth, joins us in the studio! Watch his interview on how you can participate and attend his free concert on Friday, July 22.
