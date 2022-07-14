86º

WEATHER ALERT

Houston Life

Check out the special Bun B and Houston Astros 713 Day hat collaboration

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Bun B, rapper, Houston, 713 day, H Town, Astros, Houston astros, hats, collaboration
Whether you’re favorite thing about Houston is the food, people or (seriously) warm weather, today Houstonians have the whole day to celebrate the city – it’s 713 Day! In honor of this special Houston day, we’re catching up with Mr. H-Town himself, legendary rapper Bun B, as he releases his newest line of hats in collaboration with the Astros.

HOUSTON – Whether you’re favorite thing about Houston is the food, people or (seriously) warm weather, today Houstonians have the whole day to celebrate the city – it’s 713 Day!

Technically it’s our own unofficial holiday, but we definitely take full advantage by celebrating all things that this great city has to offer…including its notorious area code, 7-1-3.

In honor of this special Houston day, we’re catching up with Mr. H-Town himself, legendary rapper Bun B, as he releases his newest line of hats in collaboration with the Astros. (the new designs are awesome!)

Fans can only purchase the limited-edition hats at the Astros Team Store at Union Station beginning Wednesday, July 13 (713 Day) at 2 p.m. CT.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Bun B about the special TRILL OG new line.

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram