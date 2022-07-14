Check out the special Bun B and Houston Astros 713 Day hat collaboration

Whether you’re favorite thing about Houston is the food, people or (seriously) warm weather, today Houstonians have the whole day to celebrate the city – it’s 713 Day! In honor of this special Houston day, we’re catching up with Mr. H-Town himself, legendary rapper Bun B, as he releases his newest line of hats in collaboration with the Astros.

HOUSTON – Whether you’re favorite thing about Houston is the food, people or (seriously) warm weather, today Houstonians have the whole day to celebrate the city – it’s 713 Day!

Technically it’s our own unofficial holiday, but we definitely take full advantage by celebrating all things that this great city has to offer…including its notorious area code, 7-1-3.

In honor of this special Houston day, we’re catching up with Mr. H-Town himself, legendary rapper Bun B, as he releases his newest line of hats in collaboration with the Astros. (the new designs are awesome!)

Fans can only purchase the limited-edition hats at the Astros Team Store at Union Station beginning Wednesday, July 13 (713 Day) at 2 p.m. CT.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Bun B about the special TRILL OG new line.