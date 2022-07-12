WATCH: Hanson LIVE on Houston Life

Houston – Think back to 1997. Do you remember it well? There’s one thing most of us remember - the lyrics to Mmmbop! Can you believe it has been 25 years since Hanson’s hit song was released? The multi-platinum brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac are in the middle of an anniversary tour and will be stopping in Houston Tuesday night. They are performing at House of Blues. It’s called the Red Green Blue Tour 2022.

The famous band of siblings is joining Houston Life’s Melanie Camp on today’s show. You can watch the program at 3 p.m. in the video player below.