Actress Amy Yasbeck in Houston for golf tournament benefitting the John Ritter Research Program

Actress Amy Yasbeck met her husband and fellow actor John Ritter, as they were at a readthrough the 1990 movie ‘Problem Child’ that they both starred in. The couple was married in 1999, but 4 years later, Amy lost John to a silent killer that claimed his life – Aortic Dissection. Now Amy has been spreading knowledge and education about the condition that took her husband in hopes that it could save the lives of many others.

HOUSTON – Actress Amy Yasbeck met her husband and fellow actor John Ritter, as they were at a readthrough the 1990 movie ‘Problem Child’ that they both starred in.

The couple was married in 1999, but 4 years later, Amy lost John to a silent killer that claimed his life – Aortic Dissection.

Now Amy has been spreading knowledge and education about the condition that took her husband in hopes that it could save the lives of many others.

Amy is in Houston today as part of the 5th Annual Remembrin’ Benjamin Golf Tournament at Meadowbrook Farms Golf Course, to help raise funds and awareness in supporting The John Ritter Research Program.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Amy, along with JRRP Director Dianna Milewicz, M.D. of McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, and Benjamin Bradford’s father Bruce about how knowledge and the “Ritter Rules” can help save your life.