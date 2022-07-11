89º

LIVE

Houston Life

A behind-the-scenes look at ‘Frozen’ the Broadway musical now playing at Hobby Center

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Frozen, musical, Hobby Center, Anna, Elsa, Ice Queen, songs, Let It Go, Broadway
Disney’s smash hit ‘Frozen’ is one of the biggest movies of all time, including some of the biggest songs of all time, and now the film has been transformed into a Broadway musical! The hit show is now in town playing at the Hobby Center through July 17th, and Lauren Kelly got Houston Life viewers an exclusive behind the scenes look with Lauren Nicole Chapman who plays Anna.

HOUSTON – If we say the names Elsa, Anna and Olaf, chances are that you (or your kids) know exactly who we’re talking about.

Disney’s smash hit ‘Frozen’ is one of the biggest movies of all time, including some of the biggest songs of all time, and now the film has been transformed into a Broadway musical!

The hit show is now in town playing at the Hobby Center through July 17th, and Lauren Kelly got Houston Life viewers an exclusive behind the scenes look with Lauren Nicole Chapman who plays Anna.

For tickets and information about ‘Frozen’ the musical’s run in Houston, click HERE.

The cold never bothered us anyway! 😉

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram