A behind-the-scenes look at ‘Frozen’ the Broadway musical now playing at Hobby Center

Disney’s smash hit ‘Frozen’ is one of the biggest movies of all time, including some of the biggest songs of all time, and now the film has been transformed into a Broadway musical! The hit show is now in town playing at the Hobby Center through July 17th, and Lauren Kelly got Houston Life viewers an exclusive behind the scenes look with Lauren Nicole Chapman who plays Anna.

For tickets and information about ‘Frozen’ the musical’s run in Houston, click HERE.

