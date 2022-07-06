Rosenberg actor Diamond Lyons makes it big on Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’

From his Houston-area roots to his success in Netflix’s sitcom ‘The Upshaws,’ we’re catching up with 17-year-old local actor Diamond Lyons. He’s back for season 2 of the popular family comedy, executive produced by Wanda Sykes.

The rising star is back for season 2 of the popular comedy series that follows the life of Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) and his struggles with his unique family.

Lyons started acting at the MATCH in the Houston area and later landed the role of Kelvin Upshaw in the show where he stars alongside Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes.

To see Lyons’ complete interview, watch the video above.

“The Upshaws” is streaming now on Netflix.