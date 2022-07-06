81º

Houston Life

Rosenberg actor Diamond Lyons makes it big on Netflix’s ‘The Upshaws’

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

From his Houston-area roots to his success in Netflix’s sitcom ‘The Upshaws,’ we’re catching up with 17-year-old local actor Diamond Lyons. He’s back for season 2 of the popular family comedy, executive produced by Wanda Sykes.

The rising star is back for season 2 of the popular comedy series that follows the life of Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps) and his struggles with his unique family.

Lyons started acting at the MATCH in the Houston area and later landed the role of Kelvin Upshaw in the show where he stars alongside Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes.

“The Upshaws” is streaming now on Netflix.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

