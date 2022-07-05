Miss Texas USA R’Bonney Gabriel joins us live today!

Today at 3 pm.. we’re chatting with the new Miss Texas USA, R’Bonney Gabriel. She was crowned over the weekend and is the first Filipina American woman to win the competition.

The Friendswood native wears many other hats along with her pageant crown. She is a fashion designer and owns her own clothing brand “R’BONNEY NOLA.” Her garments are made eco-consciously and she uses recycled fabrics from pre-existing clothing, scraps, and other sustainable materials.

“In a lot of ways, the art of designing clothes reflects life; it’s challenging, unexpected, and beautiful,” she says.

Her work doesn’t stop there. R’Bonney is also a sewing instructor for Magpies & Peacocks, Inc., which is a non-profit dedicated to stopping waste in the fashion industry by reusing products.

R’Bonney will compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year representing the lone star state. To hear more of her story in the pageant world and how she’s navigating the fashion industry, tune-in to Houston Life today at 3pm on KPRC 2.