Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re joined live in-studio with the newest Netflix star to come out of Houston. Diamond Lyons is a teen actor, known for The Upshaws (2021) and 5th Ward (2018). What was it like growing up in Houston? How is his life now in California? We’ll find out Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.