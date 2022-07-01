Learn to Dance for Liberty Fest 2022 with She Wolf Shakira Tribute

Learn the secrets to Shakira's hip moves with She Wolf Shakira Tribute. Before you head off to celebrate at Liberty Fest 2022 this July 4th weekend, you may want to learn the secrets to Shakira’s hip moves with She Wolf Shakira Tribute. Diana Torres showed Houston Life Reporter Melanie Camp, along with a group from the Southwest Management District, how it is done in three easy steps. Celebrate the Independence Day weekend this Sunday, July 3 at PlazAmericas, 7500 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, with food, fun, and festivities for all the family. The days events start at 1:00 PM.

