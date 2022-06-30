KPRC 2 anchor Daniella Guzman saves baby kitty while out on assignment

Earlier this week on Monday night our KPRC 2 evening anchor Daniella Guzman was on assignment in downtown San Antonio when she found a baby kitten shivering in an empty parking lot It’s been a few days, and now Daniella has a hard decision to make. So will Daniella end up keeping Luna? So far, she’s fostering the adorable kitty and said she’s giving it another week to decide.

HOUSTON – Earlier this week on Monday night our KPRC 2 evening anchor Daniella Guzman was on assignment in downtown San Antonio when she found a baby kitten shivering in an empty parking lot

It’s been a few days, and now Daniella has a hard decision to make.

It didn’t take long, but once Daniella saw the kitten’s two bright blue eyes, her mama bear instincts kicked right in.

Daniella wrapped the baby kitten in her shirt and took her back to the hotel room to get some much needed rest.

Once back in Houston, Daniella grabbed some supplies like food and formula...and she got home --it was love at first sight for her two daughters who helped come up with the kitten’s name -- Luna.

Now the big question is, will Daniella end up keeping Luna? So far, she’s fostering the adorable kitty and said she’s giving it another week to decide.

Check out the video to see Daniella and sweet Luna on Houston Life.