Houston Rockets dancer shows off her moves on NBC’s ‘Dancing with Myself’

HOUSTON – Fresh off her run on NBC’s hit competition show “Dancing With Myself, “a local Rockets dancer brings her moves to Houston Life.

Sydney Ying, one of 12 contestants featured in episode 3, joined us in the studio for a chance to get to know her and even show Derrick and Courtney a cool dancing routine.

The 19-year-old is an upcoming junior at Rice University - double majoring in sports management and business, and was a competitive ballroom dancer growing up until high school.

