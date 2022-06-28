Actress, Houstonian Haylie Duff and actor Quinton Aaron chat new film ‘The Baby Pact’

HOUSTON – Actress, singer and native Houstonian Haylie Duff keeps quite the busy schedule these days.
The mom of 2 and her husband recently moved back to Texas during the pandemic, but that hasn’t slowed down Haylie’s acting career one bit.
Haylie’s latest project ‘The Baby Pact,’ is a sequel to 2014′s ‘The Wedding Pact,’ also starring ‘The Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron.
In the new film, we find a pregnant Elizabeth Becker (played by Hailey) dealing with lots of challenges after the death of her husband.
Quinton Aaron plays Joe Jr., a loveable and supportive friend to Elizabeth...during a time she just needs someone to count on.
Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Haylie and Quinton Aaron all about ‘The Baby Pact,’ now On Demand.