Houston teacher gets recognized with a Tony Award

A local high school teacher is back from New York City after receiving a Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education. RoShunda Jones-Koumba from Aldine ISD’s Carver High School, chats with Houston Life about her remarkable achievement and played a fun acting game with Derrick and Courtney.

HOUSTON – A local high school teacher is back from New York City after receiving a Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education.

Roshunda Jones-Koumba from Aldine ISD’s Carver High School chats with Houston Life about her remarkable achievement.

“My greatest joy in teaching is witnessing students reach their fullest potential while gaining an appreciation for the arts, said Jones-Koumba, who graduated from Prairie View A&M University with a B.A. in theatre and a Master of Education in administration.

She has been a theater arts teacher in the Houston area for 19 years and received a standing ovation at the ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall.

Jones-Koumba also played a fun acting game with Derrick and Courtney in our studio called “In The Spotlight.”

To see the complete interview with Jones-Koumba, watch the video above.

To connect with her, click here.