Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, the Houston Life team is on the road. We’re going on a staycation in Galveston! We’re building sandcastles on the beach, checking out all the new hotels, and eating like a local. Plus, we’ll have details on the fourth of July parades, fireworks and a brand new drone show at the seawall. You can catch us at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life!