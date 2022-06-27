A first-look inside Houston’s newest Immersive Monet art exhibit

Ever wondered what it would be like to walk-around inside a painting? Well now you can do that right here in Houston! After a huge response to both the Immersive Van Gogh and Frida Kahlo exhibits, the same group is back with a new Immersive Monet exhibition located across from CityCentre. The new Immersive Monet exhibit is now open through August at Lighthouse Artspace Houston.

Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums have now opened the Immersive Monet & The Impressionists exhibition, which is “set to explore the radical artists that shook up the art world in an attempt to capture both the transient nature of beauty, and the timeless beauty of nature.”

State-of-the-art video mapping and ground-breaking animation bring the art to life like never before in what is slated to be the largest immersive art experience in the country.

The new Immersive Monet exhibit is now open through August, and you can find more info HERE.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a first-look inside the new installation.